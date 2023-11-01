News & Insights

Markets
AIG

AIG Closes Sale Of Validus Re To RenaissanceRe

November 01, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) said that it has completed sale of Validus Re to RenaissanceRe. AIG received total consideration of $3.3 billion in cash, including a pre-closing dividend, and about $275 million in RenaissanceRe common shares.

AIG will retain Talbot Underwriting and Western World, which the company purchased as part of its acquisition of Validus Holdings in 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.