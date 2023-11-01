AIG Closes Sale Of Validus Re To RenaissanceRe

(RTTNews) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) said that it has completed sale of Validus Re to RenaissanceRe. AIG received total consideration of $3.3 billion in cash, including a pre-closing dividend, and about $275 million in RenaissanceRe common shares.

AIG will retain Talbot Underwriting and Western World, which the company purchased as part of its acquisition of Validus Holdings in 2018.

