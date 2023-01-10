AIG CFO Shane Fitzsimons To Take Temporary Medical Leave Of Absence

(RTTNews) - American International Group (AIG) said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Shane Fitzsimons, will take a temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

Mark Lyons, who previously served as AIG's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Interim CFO in addition to his role as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Actuary and Head of Portfolio Management.

