AIG call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in AIG (AIG) with 2,880 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 32.58%. 11/1 weekly 78 calls and 11/1 weekly 77 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.39. Earnings are expected on November 4th.

