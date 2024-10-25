AIG call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in AIG (AIG) with 5,267 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 31.36%. 11/1 weekly 78 calls and Nov-24 76 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.50. Earnings are expected on November 4th.

