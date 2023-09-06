News & Insights

AIG Appoints Lucy Fato To Newly Created Role Of Vice Chair, Effective Oct. 1

September 06, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Insurer American International Group (AIG) announced late Tuesday the appointment of Lucy Fato as Vice Chair, effective October 1.

Fato is currently Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs. In the newly created role, she will report to Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of AIG.

Rose Marie Glazer, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer, will also serve as interim General Counsel and Head of Government Affairs.

Further, Jennifer Silane, Chief of Staff to the Chairman & CEO of AIG, will also serve as interim Head of Global Communications. Both will handle interim roles until permanent successors for Fato are named.

Zaffino stated, "Since Lucy joined AIG in 2017, she has played a pivotal role in successfully navigating AIG's complicated transformational work and executing on multiple complex workstreams that have transformed the company into what it is today. .... I have valued Lucy's involvement in so many critical moments for AIG, admire her work ethic and tireless commitment to making a difference, and look forward to her continued contributions in her new role."

