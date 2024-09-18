News & Insights

AIG Appoints Keith Walsh As EVP And CFO

September 18, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) announced that Keith Walsh will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21, 2024.

Walsh has more than 25 years of finance leadership experience. He joins AIG from Marsh McLennan, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of Marsh. From 2012 to 2017, he was Vice President and Head of Investor Relations for Marsh McLennan Companies. Previously, Walsh spent 14 years as an equity research analyst at Citi where he covered the insurance sector.

Walsh succeeds Sabra Purtill, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since January 2023.

