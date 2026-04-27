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AIG

AIG Appoints Eric Andersen Next CEO As Peter Zaffino Transitions To Executive Chair

April 27, 2026 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG), the global insurance major, Monday announced that it has appointed Eric Andersen as its next Chief Executive Officer and President, effective June 1.

Current chief executive, Peter Zaffino will become Executive Chair of the company.

In pre-market activity, AIG shares were trading at $74.85, down 0.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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