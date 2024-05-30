AIG Announces Launch Of Secondary Offering Of Corebridge Financial Common Stock

(RTTNews) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) announced the launch of a secondary offering of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) common stock.

AIG, as the selling stockholder, is offering 30 million existing shares of common stock (out of about 608 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge Financial. AIG has granted a 30-day option to the underwriter to purchase up to an additional 4.5 million shares.

All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

The last reported per share sale price of Corebridge Financial common stock on May 29, 2024 was $29.47.

