AIG

AIG, Amwins, And Blackstone Launch Lloyd's Syndicate 2479 Backed By Third-Party Capital

December 18, 2025 — 08:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG), in collaboration with Amwins—a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services—and funds managed by Blackstone, announced the formation of a new Lloyd's syndicate, Syndicate 2479. This innovative structure brings together a specialty distributor, insurer, and Lloyd's syndicate backed by third-party capital.

Beginning January 1, 2026, Syndicate 2479 will start underwriting $300 million in premiums, managed by AIG. The portfolio reflects a broad and highly diversified cross section of Amwins' approximately $6 billion in delegated authority premiums. To support this assessment, AIG utilized Palantir's Foundry platform to validate its detailed analysis of the portfolio.

Looking ahead, AIG plans to deepen its collaboration with Palantir by leveraging Foundry and multiple Large Language Model agents. These tools will enable rapid data retrieval and evaluation of defined risk characteristics, ensuring the Amwins program portfolio aligns with the syndicate's risk appetite. To further enhance underwriting capabilities, AIG has also developed an ontology that allows Large Language Models to access more than four million industry data points.

