AIG to Acquire Everest Colombia Unit, Expand Latin America Footprint

American International Group, Inc. AIG recently agreed to acquire Everest Group, Ltd.’s EG insurance subsidiary in Colombia, a move that is expected to strengthen AIG’s footprint in Latin America and support long-term premium growth.

The transaction includes 100% of Everest Colombia’s equity, including its licensed operations, employees and ongoing insurance business. The acquisition gives AIG greater exposure to one of Latin America’s largest and fastest-growing insurance markets while expanding its commercial insurance capabilities in the region.

Everest Colombia primarily serves corporate and upper-middle-market clients, aligning well with AIG’s broader strategy to grow its commercial insurance operations across Latin America. The deal is also expected to enhance AIG’s local distribution network and deepen relationships with brokers and clients in Colombia. The transaction is expected to be closed in early 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The divestiture marks another step in Everest’s ongoing strategy to streamline operations and sharpen focus on its core Global Reinsurance and Wholesale and Specialty Insurance businesses. The transaction follows Everest’s previously announced sale of its global Commercial Retail Insurance renewal rights to AIG, as well as the sale of its Canada Retail Insurance operations.

The acquisition is expected to support AIG’s efforts to expand its General Insurance business in key international markets. By adding an established local platform, experienced employees and an existing client base, AIG is positioned to accelerate growth in the Latin American market. In the first quarter of 2026, its General Insurance – International Commercial unit’s net premiums written increased 21% year over year to $2.5 billion. Also, its underwriting income increased 16% year over year to $278 million.

AIG’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of AIG have gained 2.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s of 2.8% growth.



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AIG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AIG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. HG, and First American Financial Corporation FAF, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hamilton Insurance’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.87 per share, which moved up 49 cents over the past 30 days. HG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 84.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.87 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share, indicating 12.9% year-over-year growth. FAF beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $8.05 billion, implying 8% year-over-year growth.

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American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.