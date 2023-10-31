Aiful (TYO:8515) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 433.50

The average one-year price target for Aiful (TYO:8515) has been revised to 433.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of 387.60 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 383.80 to a high of 493.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from the latest reported closing price of 379.00 / share.

Aiful Maintains 0.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aiful. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8515 is 0.04%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.97% to 39,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 22,073K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,212K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8515 by 7.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,910K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,285K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8515 by 15.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,095K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8515 by 10.04% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,321K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8515 by 9.06% over the last quarter.

