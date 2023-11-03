Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion - UN

Adds details

GENEVA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations humanitarian office said on Friday the cost of meeting the needs of people in Gaza and the West Bank was estimated at $1.2 billion.

"The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people - that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank - is estimated to be $1.2 billion," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

That sums covers the humanitarian needs in Gaza and part of the West Bank until the end of the year.

On Oct. 12, OCHA had initially appealed for $294 million to support nearly 1.3 million people.

"The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then," Laerke added.

OCHA said its revised appeal for funding will outline the need for food, water, health care, shelter, hygiene and other urgent priorities.

"We urge donors to promptly make resources available for the response," Laerke said.

"Our ability to ease the suffering of the Palestinian population will depend on adequate funding, safe and sustained access to all people in need, wherever they are, sufficient flow of humanitarian supplies, and - importantly - fuel."

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely populated enclave in the wake of attacks by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel on Oct. 7, with aid organisations saying it is nowhere near matching the needs of its residents.

