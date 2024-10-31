Aica Kogyo Reports Robust Financial Growth

Aica Kogyo Company, Limited (JP:4206) has released an update.

Aica Kogyo Company, Limited reported a 6% increase in net sales to 120.14 billion yen and a 12.7% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting confidence in their financial performance. Investors may find these results indicative of Aica Kogyo’s steady growth and potential for future gains.

