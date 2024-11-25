News & Insights

Aica Kogyo Achieves Record Highs in Financial Performance

November 25, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aica Kogyo Company, Limited (JP:4206) has released an update.

Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd. has reported record highs in net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and net income for the first half of the fiscal year, driven by improved profitability in Chemical Products and growth in Laminates & Building Materials. The company has also revised its dividend plan and is conducting a secondary offering of shares, reflecting strong financial health and strategic growth in Asia Pacific and beyond.

