News & Insights

Stocks

AIC Mines Secures $57.2M for Mining Expansion

May 30, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited has successfully raised $57.2 million through a placement of 110 million new shares to fund the development of the Jericho link drive, an expansion of its existing copper and gold mining operations. The shares were offered at a discounted price, with Directors of the company also participating in the placement. The capital raise signifies a substantial growth step for the Australian resource company, which is focused on expanding its portfolio through exploration, development, and acquisition.

For further insights into AU:AIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAUFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.