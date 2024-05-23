News & Insights

Stocks

AIC Mines Limited Announces New Share Issue

May 23, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited has announced a new proposal to issue 110 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the expected issue date set for May 31, 2024. The company has submitted the necessary information to the ASX for approval to quote these securities, in compliance with the ASX Listing Rules.

