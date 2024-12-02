AIC Mines Issues New Performance Rights

AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited has announced the issue of 2,371,488 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move could indicate a focus on aligning employee interests with company performance, potentially influencing future company growth and stockholder interests.

