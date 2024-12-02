News & Insights

AIC Mines Boosts Director’s Stake with New Incentives

December 02, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited announced a change in the interest of Director Aaron Colleran, with the acquisition of 2,371,488 performance incentives under the Employee Incentive Plan, valued at approximately $608,856. This move highlights the company’s efforts to align executive incentives with shareholder interests.

