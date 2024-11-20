News & Insights

AIC Mines Approves Resolutions at Annual Meeting

November 20, 2024 — 12:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. The meeting included the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility, showcasing strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership and future plans. This outcome could positively influence investor sentiment, potentially impacting AIC Mines’ stock performance.

