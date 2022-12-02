AIB to increase dividends and buy back shares

December 02, 2022 — 05:23 am EST

Written by Graham Fahy for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - AIB on Friday said it expects to be able to increase dividend payments and execute share buy-backs over the next two years, with a preference for buy-backs.

Chief Financial Officer Donal Galvin told analysts that the bank has a "strong business trajectory" and intends to increase its dividend payout on a "sustainable and growing basis".

He said the bank intends to go "beyond and above" its current dividend policy of 40 to 60% in the period 2023-2025, and that at the current price to book valuation, management was very focused on the possibility of buying back its own shares.

