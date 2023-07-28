AIB lifts guidance again after first-half profits almost double

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Ireland's largest mortgage lender AIB AIBG.I raised its full-year guidance for the second time in three months on Friday, after almost doubling its first-half profit thanks to higher interest rates and an influx of new customers.

The bank now expects net interest income of more than 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion), raising a May forecast of 3.3 billion and one of 3 billion it gave in March.

It increased its net interest margin forecast to above 2.90% from 2.70% and expects return on tangible equity (ROTE) of around 20% this year, well above its medium-term target of above 13%.

AIB shares were up 2.9% in early trading.

The bank's half-year profit after tax jumped to 854 million euros from 477 million a year earlier thanks to a 98% year-on-year surge in net income and a 15% increase in other income such as fees and commissions. New lending rose 2% year-on-year.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM), a key metric showing the profitability of its lending, rose to 2.94% versus 1.48% a year ago when it was still operating in a negative interest rate environment.

The European Central Bank has since lifted borrowing costs by a combined 425 basis points, including a 25 basis point rise on Thursday that may also signal a peak.

Ireland's three remaining high street banks have also benefited greatly from the recent exits of KBC KBC.BR and NatWest's NWG.L Irish units, increasing market share, buying loan books and adding hundreds of thousands of new customers.

AIB opened a further 185,000 accounts for new customers in the first half, which it said represented 49% of new accounts opened across the sector, and increased its gross loans by 3% to 62.8 billion euros.

Chief Financial Officer Donal Galvin said the take up of higher deposit rates on longer term savings products had picked up in the last two months after a slower than anticipated start when Irish banks gradually increased rates in the first half.

Galvin told Reuters he had yet to see any signs of distress in its retail and consumer loan books but that it was inevitable at some stage.

The bank took a charge in relation to its commercial real estate loan book but Galvin said this was not a concern given its conservative underwriting.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

