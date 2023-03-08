US Markets

AIB hikes shareholder returns, 'well on track' to hit growth targets

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

March 08, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - AIB AIBG.I on Wednesday followed main rival Bank of Ireland BIRG.I in hiking its returns to shareholders and said a good start to 2023 with positive income momentum left it well on track to deliver its medium-term targets.

The country's largest mortgage lender will return 381 million euros ($401.54 million) to shareholders this year mostly through share buybacks, up from 213 million euros in 2021 after its return on tangible equity (ROTE) rose to 9.6% from a 8.2% in 2021.

The majority state-owned bank said in December that it expects to reach a more than 13% ROTE by 2024, allowing it to supplement increased dividend payments with share buybacks over that time.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.