AIB Group price target raised to EUR 5.75 from EUR 5.70 at Citi

Citi analyst Borja Ramirez Segura raised the firm’s price target on AIB Group (AIBRF) to EUR 5.75 from EUR 5.70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
