AIB Group price target raised to EUR 4.85 from EUR 4.80 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Benjamin Toms raised the firm’s price target on AIB Group (AIBRF) to EUR 4.85 from EUR 4.80 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
