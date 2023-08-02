AIB GROUP PLC EUR.625 (LSE:AIBG) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 461.65

The average one-year price target for AIB GROUP PLC EUR.625 (LSE:AIBG) has been revised to 461.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 435.85 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 330.15 to a high of 587.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.45% from the latest reported closing price of 368.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIB GROUP PLC EUR.625. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIBG is 0.28%, a decrease of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.96% to 2,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 1,660K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIBG by 8.40% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Foreign Fund Initial Class holds 447K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIBG by 6.58% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 156K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIBG by 2.31% over the last quarter.

MMIAX - MassMutual Premier International Equity Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIBG by 13.83% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

