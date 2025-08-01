AIB Group H1 Pretax Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - AIB Group reported that its first half profit before tax decreased to 1.07 billion euros from 1.29 billion euros, last year. Earnings per ordinary share, in euros, was 39.0 compared to 42.0. Profit before exceptional items declined to 1.07 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros.

Net interest income was 1.87 billion euros, decreased by 10%, primarily due to lower interest rates partially offset by an increase in average loan volumes.

For 2025, the company continues to expect net interest income of above 3.6 billion euros.

