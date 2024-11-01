News & Insights

Stocks
AIBRF

AIB Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

AIB Group PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has 2,328,438,575 ordinary shares in issue, which carry voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations regarding their interests in the company. AIB Group’s transparent share structure is essential for investors looking to track and manage their stakes effectively.

For further insights into AIBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIBRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.