AIB Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

AIB Group PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has 2,328,438,575 ordinary shares in issue, which carry voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations regarding their interests in the company. AIB Group’s transparent share structure is essential for investors looking to track and manage their stakes effectively.

For further insights into AIBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.