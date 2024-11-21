AiAdvertising Appoints Douglas Beck as New CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
An update from aiAdvertising ( (AIAD) ) is now available.
AiAdvertising, Inc. is undergoing a leadership change as John Small resigns as CFO, with Douglas Beck stepping into the role on November 22, 2024. Beck brings a wealth of experience from previous financial leadership positions at ShiftPixy, Inc. and Beyond Air, Inc., coupled with his accounting expertise and CPA credentials, making him a promising addition to the company’s executive team.
