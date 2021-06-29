AIA to buy 25% of China Post Life Insurance for $1.9 billion

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK has agreed to buy a 24.99% equity stake in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd., for 12 billion yuan ($1.86 billion) the Asia-focused insurer said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

AIA said its wholly owned Chinese life insurance business would remain independent of this investment which would increase its exposure to the Chinese life insurance market.

($1 = 6.4592 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Alun John, edithing by Louise Heavens)

