AIA Group's new business value growth slows to 6% in 2019 on HK protests

Contributors
Sumeet Chatterjee Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Insurer AIA Group Ltd said on Thursday its value of new business increased 6% last year, slowing from a robust growth posted in recent years, as months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales.

March 12 (Reuters) - Insurer AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK said on Thursday its value of new business increased 6% last year, slowing from a robust growth posted in recent years, as months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales.

AIA's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $4.15 billion in 2019, up from $3.96 billion a year earlier, according to its earning statement.

The Hong Kong-based company, which reported more than 20% annual growth in new business value in the last few years, was expected by analysts to post a rise of 8% to $4.28 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +852-2847 2094;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More