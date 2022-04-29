Markets

AIA Group Q1 Value Of New Business Down 18% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AIA Group Ltd (AAIGF.PK, AAGIY.PK) reported Value of new business or VONB of $853 million for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022, down 18 percent from prior year. Overall, VONB margin decreased by 7.6 percentage points to 54.4 percent, driven mainly by a shift in Mainland China to a more balanced product mix as well as increased acquisition expense overruns resulting from the Group's reduced sales volumes.

First quarter total weighted premium income or TWPI was up 5 percent to $9.95 billion. Annualised new premiums declined by 7 percent to $1.57 billion.

