AIA Group Announces Record Growth in New Business

AIA Group Limited has reported a robust 16% growth in the value of new business (VONB) for the third quarter of 2024, reaching a record $1,161 million. This growth, driven by all reportable segments, underscores the strength and diversification of AIA’s business in the life and health insurance sector. With regulatory approvals for new branches in China, AIA continues to expand its presence and enhance its competitive edge.

