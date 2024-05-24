AIA Group AGM Approves All Resolutions with Strong Support

AIA Group (HK:1299) has released an update.

AIA Group Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, including the re-election of directors and approval of a final dividend for 2023. The meeting saw high approval rates for agenda items, with the declaration of a 119.07 Hong Kong cents per share dividend and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s proposals, underscoring confidence in AIA Group’s governance and financial strategies.

