AI: An Endless Opportunity or Existential Threat?

I truly believe that, thanks to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), we face one of the most seminal moments for the economy ever. And investors who recognize the importance of this moment – and seize the opportunities it presents – will make fortunes over the next few years.

Those who don’t will get left behind, perhaps forever.

Ever since ChatGPT – the next-generation chatbot from OpenAI – was launched in November 2022, the world has become obsessed with AI’s potential. Every media outlet in the world is writing about it. Every news show is covering it. And every investor is piling into up-and-coming AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence hype is dominating society.

Pundits are calling it a bubble, but we could not disagree more…

Let me abundantly clear: AI is the biggest technological paradigm shift we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes.

Bigger than the computer, the internet, the smartphone, the cloud. Indeed, I think it’s bigger than all of them put together.

That’s because theoretically, artificial intelligence can do anything.

AI is already writing legal briefs, research papers, blog posts, and media articles. For all you know, it could have written this very issue…

AI can code, advertise, create products, make food, drive cars. It can teach English, math, and chemistry, create drugs, and detect cancer. It can package products, clean, mow lawns, and create music and movies.

In fact, AI isn’t just capable of doing all those things. It is already doing all of those things.

AI Is Already Changing the World

GitHub’s CoPilot program allows coders to write their code using AI.

Programmatic advertising leader The Trade Desk (TTD) has an AI engine named Koa that automates advertising campaigns. Robotics startup Miso Robotics has created an AI-powered robot named “Flippy” that can cook burgers. Google’s self-driving unit Waymo is using artificial intelligence to deliver fully autonomous ride-sharing rides in Phoenix.

Pharma titan Roche (RHHBY) is using AI to develop new drugs. Medtech startup iCAD (ICAD) is using AI to detect cancer. Walmart (WMT) is using AI and robotics to automate its fulfillment centers. IRobot (IRBT) has created a suite of AI-powered vacuums to clean your home, and startup Graze is creating a suite of automated lawn mowers to cut your grass.

The AI Revolution isn’t coming. It has arrived.

Over the next several years, artificial intelligence will sweep across society and will change everything about everything.

For some, this will present a huge opportunity.

For others, it will create a huge threat.

The internet, for example, turned companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Apple (AAPL) into trillion-dollar empires. It also forced the likes of Sears, JCPenney, Blockbuster, RadioShack, and hundreds of others into extinction.

Artificial intelligence will do the same – on a much bigger scale.

On one hand, it will create a new generation of multi-trillion-dollar titans. On the other, it will kill thousands of businesses.

Whether the emergence of AI creates opportunity or risk for you depends on the moves you make over the next few weeks.

The Final Word

Invest in the right AI stocks, and you’ll find yourself on the winning side of this massive technological paradigm shift.

Invest in the stocks that artificial intelligence will kill, and you may never recover.

It’s really that simple. And urgency is required because just as AI is already here, this stock market divide is, too.

AI stocks are up more than 30% this year. Meanwhile, pretty much every other stock is down.

And as AI’s dominance in society grows over the next few years, this divide will get increasingly larger.

I wouldn’t be surprised if, in five years, AI stocks are up 400% or 500% while every other stock is pretty much flat, if not down.

So… is artificial intelligence an endless opportunity or an existential threat?



It depends on what you do over the next few weeks.

