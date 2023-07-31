AI Watch: 3 Tech Stocks That Can Easily Double Your Money

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the digital age forges ahead at a breakneck speed, these top AI stock picks prove enticing for forward-thinking investors. These AI-linked equities have displayed remarkable strength and resilience this year, propelling the broader tech market upwards. Although some AI stocks have shown astronomical leaps, others are just warming up to their potential.

AI could potentially become the go-to tool for businesses craving innovation. It’s the golden key to unlocking improved products, improved customer experience, and productivity leaps. The unveiling of the AI generative chatbot, ChatGPT, late last year and its subsequent popularity led to surging demand for advanced AI products.

The future looks to be dominated by AI’s influence, offering high-return AI stock opportunities for investors. As we continue to traverse the AI-driven landscape, the opportunities in AI stocks are massive and simply too compelling to overlook.

Oracle (ORCL)

Harnessing the power of AI, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) aims to turbocharge its cloud services. By infusing AI into its cloud infrastructure, Oracle will effectively redefine the landscape through efficient allocation of resources, automated system maintenance, and cutting-edge security. The company’s cloud infrastructure, powered by AI, is a perfect blend of security, efficiency, and user-friendliness.

Through this initiative, Oracle offers its massive user base a chance to capitalize on the latest breakthroughs in technology. Moreover, its AI-enabled growth is evident in its financials. It achieved an impressive 18% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal year 2023, with cloud revenue surging 54% year-over-year in the fourth quarter alone, accounting for roughly a third of the company’s total revenue. It’s clear that Oracle’s robust cloud business, augmented by AI, will continue rewriting new chapters in its growth story.

Nvidia (NVDA)

With its strategic maneuvers in AI and cloud technology, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced a colossal bump in its stock value since the start of the year. The firm’s relentless pursuit of advancements in rapid data processing through GPUs and the acquisition of Mellanox have positioned Nvidia on the map as a comprehensive solution provider. This diversification positions Nvidia as a stalwart in the AI realm.

Witnessing the swell of AI applications and the subsequent surge in GPU demand, Nvidia has the opportunity to harness this wave for further expansion. Gaming might have once been the company’s lifeblood, but today, the spotlight shines on its growing data center segment. Even as gaming revenues drop, the bump in data center performance narrates a tale of adaptability and resilience. On top of that, its huge $50 million investment in Recursion (NASDAQ:RXRX) underlines its unwavering commitment to supporting innovative AI pursuits. With such robust strategies, Nvidia is poised to ride the AI wave for the foreseeable future.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is committed to aiding others in harnessing the power of Big Data. The firm continues to ride high on the wave of machine learning with its stock surging over 170% year-to-date, reflecting the growing demand for its innovative solutions.

Palantir’s powerful new AI platform, with its promising military applications, is witnessing a massive surge in interest. Additionally, its recent partnership with AirMatrix, a producer of autonomous drone technology, has significantly enhanced its AI portfolio, solidifying its position in the sphere.

Palantir is effectively demonstrating robust financial health. Its first quarter earnings release paints a picture of steady long-term growth, with revenues of $525 million consistently outpacing both the company’s guidance and Wall Street’s estimates. Furthermore, with its optimistic outlook for the second quarter and the rest of the fiscal year, Palantir anticipates GAAP profitability and full-year revenue between $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. All considered, Palantir could be preparing for a significant upward trajectory with its expanding AI infrastructure.

