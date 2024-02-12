AI Use Case for Financial Advisors: Practice Management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is disrupting how businesses operate in multiple ways. Advisors should embrace this technology, because it can help create more efficiency by handling routine tasks, freeing up more time and energy for high-value tasks. It can be particularly valuable in terms of managing the practice.

Some considerations include figuring out which parts of the business can be enhanced with AI and which should remain in the purview of an advisor. Another is that proper training in these tools is necessary in order to ensure that they are being properly used.

An example of how the technology is already being leveraged to improve practice management is through the use of AI note-taking applications. Prior to this, advisors (or a staff member) would take notes during the meeting which can be distracting and detract from cultivating engagement. These apps can essentially transcribe and summarize the conversation which means advisors can stay in the moment and give full attention to the client.

Then, these summaries and notes from client interactions can be integrated into the customer relationship management (CRM) software. Thus, these notes can be used by the practice to provide a richer experience for clients by methodically following up on all relevant matters. AI can also help discover insights and identify action steps that need to be taken.

Finsum: AI is the latest disruptive technology that will certainly impact multiple aspects of an advisors’ practice. Here is how it can be used to improve a practice’s operations.

