AI Transportation Acquisition Corp Announces Delisting from Nasdaq Due to Fee Noncompliance

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp faces delisting from Nasdaq due to unpaid fees and failure to file required reports.

Quiver AI Summary

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (AITR) announced that Nasdaq has suspended trading and will delist its securities due to the company's failure to pay required fees and to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. AITR has decided not to appeal this determination, citing a review of factors that include the high costs of remaining listed. As of April 16, 2025, trading in AITR's securities is suspended, and Nasdaq will file a Notification of Removal from Listing with the SEC. Following the delisting, AITR expects its shares to trade on the OTC Markets, although this is not guaranteed. AITR is a special purpose acquisition company aimed at merging with or acquiring businesses across various sectors.

Potential Positives

AITR's decision to not appeal Nasdaq's delisting determination may help the company reduce significant costs associated with remaining listed and complying with Nasdaq standards.

The transfer of AITR's securities to the OTC Markets Group provides an alternative trading platform, allowing for continued trading opportunities for shareholders.

AITR has a clear defined purpose and has recently completed an initial public offering, indicating ongoing activities toward potential business combinations.

Potential Negatives

Nasdaq's decision to suspend trading and delist AITR's securities indicates serious financial or operational issues within the company, raising concerns among investors.

AITR's failure to provide its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, suggests potential management difficulties and a lack of transparency.

The move to delist and potentially trade on the OTC Markets may lead to decreased liquidity and lower investor interest, negatively impacting the company's market position and valuation.

FAQ

Why was AITR delisted from Nasdaq?

AITR was delisted due to its failure to pay required fees and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

When did trading suspension occur for AITR?

Trading of AITR’s securities was suspended at the opening of business on April 16, 2025.

What will happen to AITR's securities after delisting?

After delisting, AITR expects its Ordinary Shares to be traded on the OTC Markets, although this is not guaranteed.

How can I appeal the delisting decision of AITR?

AITR has decided not to request a hearing to appeal Nasdaq’s delisting determination.

What is the significance of AITR's failure to file the Annual Report?

The failure to file the Annual Report was a key reason for the Nasdaq delisting notice AITR received.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AITR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $AITR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





New York, New York, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: AITR), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (“AITR”), today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") determined to suspend trading and delist AITR's securities from Nasdaq due to AITR’s failure to pay certain fees required by Listing Rule 5250(f), unless AITR appeals this determination. AITR does not intend to request a hearing to appeal the determination, which decision was based on a careful review of numerous factors, including the potential for limiting the significant costs associated with remaining listed on Nasdaq and complying with Nasdaq listing standards.





AITR’s securities includes its ordinary shares value $0.0001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), its publicly-traded rights whereby each right provides the holder with a right to acquire 1/8



th



of one Ordinary Share (the "Rights"), and AITR’s publicly-traded units, consisting of one Ordinary Share and one Right.





Nasdaq is expected to file a Form 25 (Notification of Removal from Listing) with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the delisting of AITR’s securities. Suspension of trading of AITR’s securities occurred at the opening of business on April 16, 2025. The removal of AITR’s securities from Nasdaq will be effective 10 days after the filing of the Form 25.





Following the delisting, AITR expects that the Ordinary Shares will be traded on a market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (the "OTC"). No assurances can be provided, however, that trading of the Ordinary Shares on the OTC will occur.





On April 11, 2025, AITR received a notice (the “Notice”) from Nasdaq stating that AITR’s failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 also serves a basis for delisting AITR’s securities from Nasdaq.







About AITR Acquisition





Corp.



AI Transportation Acquisition Corp. (“AITR”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular business, industry or sector or geographical region. On November 8, 2023



, AITR consummated an initial public offering of its units, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share and one right



to receive one-eighth (1/8) of one ordinary share upon consummation of AITR’s initial business combination



.









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "continue," "potential," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning AITR's plans with respect to the delisting and deregistration of its securities; the perceived benefits and timing of the delisting and deregistration; and the trading of the securities. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the risk that the delisting and deregistration process will take longer than expected and that the benefits of such actions may not be realized; the impact of changing laws and regulations and those risks and uncertainties described in AITR's filings with the SEC, including AITR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and AITR specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon this information as current or accurate after its publication date.







Contacts







AI Transportation Acquisition Corp





Mr. Yongjin Chen





Chief Executive Officer





10 East 53rd Street, Suite 3001





New York, NY 10022





Email:



chenyongjin@ds-cap.com









SOURCE



: AI Transportation Acquisition Corp



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.