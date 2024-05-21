AI Transforms Cancer Staging and Patient Outcomes

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A (TSE:AIDX) has released an update.

Pentavere Research Group Inc., a subsidiary of HEALWELL AI Inc., has shown through a partnership with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre how its DARWEN™ AI platform can revolutionize cancer staging for head and neck cancers, enhancing patient care and clinician decision-making. The platform’s ability to analyze unstructured clinical text and support rapid, accurate staging has been successfully demonstrated and published in the high-impact JAMA Otolaryngology journal. This advancement promises to be a significant step forward in improving outcomes for the thousands of Canadians affected by these cancers annually.

