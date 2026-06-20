Is AI a Threat to S&P Global? The Answer May Surprise Investors.

Key Points

On the one hand, there are good reasons to be concerned about AI disruption.

But this could increase demand for trusted, proprietary, and verifiable financial data.

Trust may become a scarce and valuable asset, and S&P Global is a trusted source.

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When artificial intelligence (AI) first took off, many investors assumed companies like S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) could eventually face disruption.

The concern seemed logical. If AI can summarize earnings reports, analyze financial statements, and answer financial questions instantly, why would investors continue paying for expensive data and analytics platforms? That fear pressured sentiment around several financial information companies over the past year.

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But the market may have underestimated the sources of S&P Global's real competitive advantages. Ironically, AI could strengthen the company's moat rather than weaken it.

Why did investors become concerned?

The bear case is not difficult to understand. AI models are rapidly improving at tasks that once required junior analysts and research teams. Summarizing filings, screening companies, compiling industry reports, and organizing financial information are becoming increasingly automated.

That creates legitimate concerns for parts of the financial analytics industry. As information becomes easier and cheaper to generate, some lower-end research and workflow tools could gradually lose pricing power. And at first glance, S&P Global appears exposed to that risk. After all, the company sells financial data, analytics, and research tools to institutional customers worldwide.

But this view misses an important distinction.

S&P Global is not simply selling information

Many investors still think of S&P Global primarily as a ratings agency. In reality, the company has quietly evolved into one of the most important financial infrastructure businesses in the world.

Its ecosystem now spans credit ratings, benchmark indexes, commodity intelligence, enterprise analytics, and private market data. Products like Capital IQ (a financial data platform), Platts (for energy), and S&P Dow Jones indexes are deeply embedded in institutional workflows across the global financial system.

That matters because customers are not simply paying for access to information. They are paying for trusted data sets, regulatory-grade accuracy, historical consistency, and systems that have become integrated into daily investment and risk-management workflows. Replacing that kind of infrastructure is far more difficult than replacing a simple research report.

AI still depends on trusted data

This is where the debate around AI and S&P Global becomes far more interesting. Large language models are powerful, but they still depend heavily on the quality of the data that feeds them. AI can organize and interpret information, but it still needs reliable data pipelines, verified records, and structured financial data sets to function effectively.

And few companies own more valuable financial datasets than S&P Global. The company has spent decades building proprietary databases across bond markets, corporate financials, commodity pricing, credit histories, and benchmark indexes. These datasets are deeply embedded in the financial system and extremely difficult to replicate.

In many ways, AI may actually increase the value of this type of proprietary information. As AI-generated content floods the internet, trust becomes more important. Financial institutions do not simply want fast answers. They want auditable outputs, verified information, trusted benchmarks, and lower hallucination risk.

That dynamic could strengthen companies like S&P Global. The company already appears to understand this shift. It has been integrating AI capabilities into platforms like Capital IQ while expanding AI-powered workflow tools across its enterprise offerings. In other words, it is positioning itself as part of the underlying data infrastructure powering the AI era.

What does it mean for investors?

Let's start by saying that S&P Global is not immune to AI disruption. Some lower-end analytics and research functions could absolutely become more commoditized over time.

But the market may have misunderstood where the company's real moat resides. S&P Global is not merely selling information. It owns a trusted financial infrastructure, proprietary data sets, benchmark systems, and decades of institutional credibility. And in the AI era, where trust becomes a scarce resource, the company's strength becomes even more prevalent.

So yes, information itself may become cheaper. But a trusted financial infrastructure may become even more valuable in the AI world.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.