The AI Tech Paradox: Insiders Sell, the Case for Buying Gets Stronger

Insiders are selling some tech stocks critical to AI, including NVIDIA, signalling potential risks, but investors shouldn’t raise a red flag. The stocks on this list rose by double digits in 2025, providing ample incentives for employees receiving share-based compensation to sell shares. The approximately 30% to 115% share price increases posted at year’s end offer the opportunity to take profits but also the need to diversify and reallocate funds, not to mention covering the taxes that always come.

While insiders ranging from CEOs to CFOs, crucial members of the C-suite, directors, and large shareholders sell, the details that investors should focus on are what drives these incredible stock price moves and what the rest of the market is doing about it. In all cases, it is AI and its impact across the tech stack that drives results, and the market is accumulating the stocks.

NVIDIA Insiders Sell Heavily in 2025: GPU Demand Remains Hot

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) insiders, including CEO Jenson Huang, sold heavily in 2025, with their activity continuing through the end of December. However, these insiders still own a significant 4.2% of the stock, and other market groups are accumulating. The data tracked by InsiderTrades.com shows that institutions contributed to market volatility in Q4 2025, selling on balance, but the year’s activity remains bullish.

The institutional group bought on balance in the first three quarters of the year, netting more than $2.50 in shares for each $1 sold, and ended the year controlling more than 65% of the stock. Activity in he first week of 2026 extended the bullish trend, netting approximately $2.85 in shares for each $1 sold. Regarding the analysts, they’ve been raising price targets and forecasting a 40% upside in 2026, according to consensus.

CoreWeave Insiders Cap Gains in 2025: GPU Capacity Is Sold Out

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) insiders own a significant 25% stake and capped gains in 2025 through their sales. However, the stock rose by several hundred basis points mid-year, offering an irresistible opportunity, and the pullback isn’t as bad as it may seem. While down off the highs, this market found support 100% above IPO pricing and is set up to rebound strongly.

Institutions, which own about 30% of the stock, bought the Q4 dip, netting more than $2.00 in shares for each $1 sold. Meanwhile, analysts have been tightening their forecasts around the consensus, which remained stable in the second half of 2025, predicting a robust 55% upside. CoreWeave’s 2025 catalysts include monetizing its AI capability, which is sold out, and expansion plans.

Broadcom Insiders Take Profits: Custom GPUs, ASICs, and Infrastructure in High Demand

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is well-positioned to provide custom AI infrastructure equipment and platforms. Its stock ended the year up nearly 50% despite insider selling, which is likely to continue in 2026. However, Institutions, which own more than 75% of the stock, accumulated in 2025 and continued the trend in the first week of 2026.

Assuming this continues, the stock price uptrend is likely to continue, also supported by analysts. Results and guidance have led analysts to strengthen the consensus rating to Buy from Moderate Buy and the price target by more than 100%. The $437 forecasted by the analysts' consensus in early January expects a 27% upside from critical support levels, while the high-end range adds more than 1500 basis points to it.

Credo Technologies Rises 90%, Insiders Sell: All the GPU Racks Need to Be Connected

Credo Technologies (NASDAQ: CRDO) emerged as a preferred provider of optical and high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions for GPU and datacenter applications in 2025. Its stock price surged more than 100% at the year's high, ending the period up 90%. While insider selling capped gains late in the year, institutions and analysts were accumulating, and point to solid gains in 2026.

Institutions own more than 80% of the stock, having bought on balance all four quarters of 2025, and bought on balance the first week of 2026. Analysts, likewise, rate this stock a Buy and have lifted price targets throughout the year, leaving the consensus near $207 at the end of 2025, representing more than 50% upside when reached.

Palantir Rises as Enterprise Leans Into AI: Leading the Monetization of AI Application

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is among the most successful AI monetizers. Its business is fueled by private and government demand, compounded by service penetration and the accelerating use of digital globally. Insiders sold shares throughout the year, contributing to higher volatility in the second half of 2025. However, this is balanced out by activity from institutions and analysts. Institutions bought this stock on balance every quarter of 2025 at a pace of nearly $2.00 for each $1 sold, extending the trend into the first week of 2026, while analysts played catch-up.

Analysts did not fully appreciate this company’s potential, failed to increase price targets appropriately as results were being delivered, and are now in a robust upgrade cycle. The year-end 2025 activity includes numerous price target increases that lifted consensus by more than 300% in 12 months. Consensus assumes fair value in early January, but the high end suggests a 20% upside from critical support, and new all-time highs are ahead.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.