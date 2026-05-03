The AI Supercycle's Most Undervalued Manufacturer

A tectonic shift is currently unfolding at Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider that has successfully repositioned itself as a critical player in the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware supercycle.

Sanmina Corporation’s recent second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report was not just a beat; it was a fundamental reset of its growth narrative.

With revenue climbing 102.3% year-over-year (YOY), driven almost entirely by its aggressive move into AI data center infrastructure, Sanmina presents a compelling value case for investors seeking exposure to the AI buildout without paying the astronomical multiples commanded by semiconductor sector giants. The market is beginning to recognize that Sanmina is no longer a simple industrial manufacturer but a key enabler of hyperscale computing.

Fueling the AI Engine on an Industrial Chassis

Sanmina’s second-quarter top-line of $4.01 billion soundly defeated consensus estimates of $3.3 billion, while its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 surpassed expectations by 74 cents. This explosive performance is primarily attributable to the successful integration of ZT Systems, an asset acquired to bolster its capabilities in rack and cluster-scale AI systems.

The newly acquired segment was the primary growth catalyst, contributing $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter. This outperformance was fueled by management's description of accelerated compute shipments, pulled forward from the second half of the year due to intense customer demand, signaling strong confidence from hyperscale clients in Sanmina's ability to execute on complex, high-volume orders.

While the AI segment captured the headlines, the core of Sanmina’s business provided a stable foundation, growing 7.3% YOY. This contrasts sharply with the industrial, energy, medical, defense, and aerospace segments, which were collectively flat YOY at $1.24 billion.

This divergence underscores Sanmina Corporation’s strategic pivot: leveraging its legacy industrial base to fund a high-growth expansion into the AI hardware market. Management's clear three-phase integration plan for ZT Systems is already advancing, with initial facility upgrades for power and liquid cooling complete. The focus now shifts to driving combined savings and margin accretion through vertical integration, a move expected to enhance profitability over the long term.

Why Near-Term Margin Pressure Signals Long-Term Strength

While revenue growth has exceeded expectations, the margin profile paints a more nuanced picture. The gross margin for the Components, Products and Services (CPS) segment contracted by 230 basis points (bps) to 11.6%. Investors should not see this as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals, but rather as a direct result of front-loaded depreciation stemming from significant capital expenditures to prepare for next-generation AI manufacturing. These strategic investments are expected to yield higher, margin-accretive growth in future quarters. On a consolidated basis, Sanmina Corporation demonstrated strong operating leverage, with non-GAAP operating margins expanding 80 bps YOY to 6.4%.

Management’s forward guidance reinforces the bull case. For the full fiscal year 2026, revenue is forecasted in the range of $13.7 billion to $14.3 billion, and management expressed high confidence in achieving revenue of $16 billion or more in fiscal year 2027. This strong growth trajectory makes the stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25X appear particularly attractive.

Underpinning this strategic pivot is a fortress-like balance sheet. Sanmina Corporation ended the quarter with $1.58 billion in cash and approximately $3.7 billion in total liquidity. Net leverage stands at a conservative 0.56x, well below Sanmina Corporation’s target operating range of 1x to 2x. This provides Sanmina with substantial dry powder to fund the heavy working capital investments required to support the massive AI revenue ramp. Signaling deep confidence in its future cash flow generation, Sanmina's Board of Directors authorized a new $600 million share repurchase program, reflecting a belief that its stock remains undervalued.

Assembling a Position in Sanmina

Sanmina has successfully engineered a strategic pivot, transforming itself from a steady industrial manufacturer into a high-growth player in the AI hardware supply chain. The bull case rests on its impressive revenue acceleration, a strong balance sheet capable of funding future growth, and a valuation that appears discounted relative to its AI-driven earnings potential.

Potential headwinds remain, including persistent component shortages for memory and custom ASICs, which could cap near-term upside. Additionally, the recent front-loaded investments have created temporary margin pressure in the CPS segment. Investors seeking value-oriented exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout may find Sanmina an attractive candidate for their watchlist. More risk-averse investors might prefer to wait for a full quarter of normalized margins and further resolution of supply chain constraints before initiating a position.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.