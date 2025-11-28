AI Stocks You Should Buy to Boost and Reenergize Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the Oct. 9, 2025, article.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries by allowing machines to process massive volumes of data, uncover patterns and make intelligent decisions. The fast adoption of generative AI, agentic AI, and multimodal learning — accelerated by powerful hardware such as GPUs and TPUs — is driving breakthroughs across healthcare, finance, robotics, cybersecurity and e-commerce. AI now underpins capabilities ranging from chatbots and medical diagnostics to fraud detection and autonomous systems, enhancing organizational agility while significantly improving operational efficiency.



Per Gartner, global AI spending is expected to hit $1.48 trillion in 2025, indicating 49.7% growth over 2024. Per IDC, global spending on AI infrastructure is expected to reach $758 billion by 2029. U.S. tech giants, including Microsoft MSFT, Adobe, Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META, have been at the forefront of bringing remarkable advances to AI technology, well supported by powerful AI chips from NVIDIA NVDA, Analog Devices ADI and Micron Technology MU. The deals between OpenAI and AMD, as well as OpenAI and NVIDIA, reflect growing demand for AI chips. Alphabet’s Tensor Processing Units are also gaining traction. Per NVIDIA, spending on AI infrastructure by cloud service providers and hyperscalers is expected to hit $600 billion in 2026, an increase of more than $200 billion estimated at the beginning of 2025.



AI models continue to evolve thanks to strong spending on developing large language models (LLMs). Microsoft-backed OpenAI introduced GPT-5 in August, which offers multi-modal understanding across text, images, audio and more. Anthropic’s latest Claude Opus 4.5 targets enterprise workflows and advanced agentic use cases. Expanding its generative AI footprint, Alphabet introduced Nano Banana Pro, which is built on Gemini 3 Pro. Alphabet is infusing AI into its search business in order to attract more users, while Meta Platforms’ focus on integrating AI into its platforms is driving user engagement. Both initiatives are driving ad revenue growth.



We believe that the rapid deployment of AI technology and huge spending on its development efforts offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our Artificial Intelligence Screen is an invaluable source for identifying AI stocks with massive growth prospects.



3 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong demand for AI and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and LLMs using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. The Blackwell Ultra and upcoming Vera Rubin platforms are expected to strengthen NVIDIA’s leadership as the AI chip race intensifies. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s recent partnership with OpenAI, which involves the construction of massive AI data centers powered by NVIDIA systems, is expected to boost long-term demand for its GPUs. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is rapidly gaining traction in enterprise AI, expanding its market beyond cloud providers. NVIDIA CUDA is helping hyperscalers to shift search, recommendations and content understanding from classical machine learning to generative AI. The company’s foray into the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space is a positive. NVDA, currently, is on a firmer footing in the autonomous vehicle market. NVIDIA is working with more than 320 automakers, tier-one suppliers, automotive research institutions, HD mapping companies and start-ups to develop and deploy AI systems for self-driving vehicles.



Micron Technology is benefiting from surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery. The pricing benefits are likely to be driven by rising AI server demand, causing a scarcity in the availability of cutting-edge DRAM supplies. This will support Micron’s margin expansion and profitability.



This Zacks Rank #1 company is capitalizing on the AI boom with its HBM3E solutions, which are increasingly being adopted by major hyperscalers and enterprise customers. Micron is poised to be the key beneficiary of surging AI-related infrastructure spending, as companies continue to build out GPU clusters and AI data centers that require advanced memory solutions. AI PCs are an important part of Micron’s growth plan. MU’s new LPCAMM2 memory is made for AI-ready laptops and workstations that need to handle heavy workloads, such as AI tasks, simulations, and multitasking.



An expanding partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, is enabling Micron to capture a larger share of the AI infrastructure market. Deepening relationship with major cloud and enterprise customers ensures stable revenue streams and reduces the risk of pricing volatility.



Analog Devices is benefiting from secular growth drivers in automation, AI infrastructure, and automotive electrification. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is riding on its strong market position in high-performance analog, especially in the industrial, communications infrastructure and consumer markets.



ADI is benefiting from a diversified portfolio and a resilient business model. The company believes that the industrial segment will remain one of its fastest-growing markets in fiscal 2026. Automation demand is rebounding, with increased adoption of software-defined connectivity solutions that enable decentralized intelligence in manufacturing. Additionally, AI-driven demand for automatic test equipment is fueling a surge in Analog Devices’ signal chain and power content. Accelerating AI investments bodes well for Analog Devices’ communications segment. Robust demand for ADI’s solutions across both wireline/data center and wireless markets is a key catalyst. Analog Devices is also targeting robotics and humanoid markets as a multi-year growth driver for its industrial automation business.

