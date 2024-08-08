AI Stocks: Seize the Ultimate Opportunity Amid a Market Selloff

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You know what they say; numbers don’t lie. But of course, people do. That’s why, when it comes to the stock market, I ignore the pundits and talking heads. I block out what folks are saying on social media. Instead, I let the numbers themselves do the talking. And right now, the numbers are screaming that investors should buy the dip in AI stocks.

AI stocks have been the hottest trade on Wall Street since ChatGPT’s launch in late 2022. However, over the past few weeks, they’ve suffered through their worst crash since the AI bull market began, leading some to question whether the AI bubble has popped.

But we believe the data is showing that it decidedly has not.

To see why, just look at the spate of AI companies’ corporate earnings over the past 48 hours.

AI Stocks: Q2 Earnings Imply the Industry Should Stay Red-Hot

In our view, recent second-quarter earnings clearly suggest that the AI boom – from infrastructure to applications – is stronger than ever right now.

The AI infrastructure build-out remains robust and shows no signs of slowing, evidenced by AI server supplier Super Micro (SMCI) and data center networking solutions provider Lumen (LUMN). The former anticipates ~90% revenue growth next year (versus ~60% expected). And the latter is reporting record demand for its products, thanks to relentless AI infrastructure spending.

Meanwhile, the AI hardware upgrade wave is coming, and incumbents expect it will be huge. Smartphone components supplier Cirrus Logic (CRUS) delivered blowout guidance for the coming quarter on huge expectations for an AI smartphone upgrade cycle.

And on the software side of things, it seems companies are finally creating transformational AI applications. For example, law enforcement tech solutions provider Axon (AXON) said its newest AI product – Draft One – is seeing record demand, building an order pipeline of over $100 million in just three months. AI lending firm Upstart (UPST) said massive improvements in its AI modeling are improving deal flow and powering big margin expansion. Not to mention, Dynatrace (DT), Blackline (BL), Wix (WIX), AppLovin (APP) and Fortinet (FTNT) all also highlighted new AI software products driving growth.

The Final Word

From infrastructure to hardware to software, the AI Boom seems to be firing on all cylinders right now.

Plus, companies are also figuring out how to use AI to supercharge profits. For example, both Upstart and Shopify (SHOP) talked about how they are using AI and automation to reduce costs, improve margins, and drive accelerated profit growth.

Folks – those are some very good read-throughs for the AI investment theme.

It is real. It has a lot of momentum. And it will not slow down anytime soon.

That’s why we think that investors should view short-term weakness in AI stocks as nothing more than a buying opportunity into long-term winners.

That is our recommended strategy amidst thecurrent stock marketvolatility. Buy into this chop with high-quality AI stocks.

Of course, AI hardware stocks like Camtek (CAMT), Micron (MU), Dell (DELL), Applied Materials (AMAT), Qualcomm (QCOM) and others look attractive in this selloff. So do software stocks like Axon, ServiceNow (NOW), Intuit (INTU), Adobe (ADBE) and Atlassian (TEAM)…

But those aren’t our favorite AI stocks to buy on this dip.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

