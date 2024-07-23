AI Stocks & ETFs to Rally on Likely Harris Trade?

On Jul 22, 2024, U.S. tech stocks surged following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rising over 1% and 1.6%, respectively. This recovery came on the heels of considerable losses the previous week amid a rotation out of large-cap names when “Trump Trade” took place.

However, this week, NVIDIA NVDA has led a tech recovery, with the sector gaining more than 4.5%. The artificial intelligence (AI) rally seems to be gaining momentum all over again.

Presidential Hopeful Harris to Boost AI Stocks?

Following Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, Democratic leaders rallied around Harris, including endorsements from figures like Nancy Pelosi.

Harris, known for her involvement in AI policy, could bring increased focus on technology issues if elected, building on initiatives like the government's AI executive order. Her Silicon Valley connections and endorsements suggest strong support from tech circles.

Before entering politics, Harris was San Francisco’s first female district attorney and later, she became California’s first female attorney general, the Los Angeles Times reported. During her career as a prosecutor, Harris launched a data transparency project called OpenJustice. In 2016, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate where she announced a bill called the Digital Service Act.

Market Reaction to Harris’ Presidential Hopefulness

Some of the so-called Trump trades backtracked slightly Monday. The Treasury yield curve flattened and the dollar dropped. Tech stocks rallied. Investors should note that the AI rally has been one of the most notable developments amid the Biden-Harris leadership. So, if Harris runs the presidential election now and manages to show considerable chances of winning, the AI rally should continue.

ETFs in Focus

The most notable winner is likely to be “Magnificent Seven,” which includes Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, NVIDIA and Tesla. We expect the section to fare better in the coming days as a likely low-rate environment is beneficial for high-growth tech stocks, too. Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS is a likely winner if the AI rally continues (read: ETFs That Gained on Mag 7's Worst Day in a Year).

With AI technology rapidly advancing and becoming increasingly integral to various industries, investors must be looking for ways to capitalize on this trend. Hence, apart from MAGS, investors can keep a close tab on ETFs like Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, iShares Robotics And Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF ROBT and Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF WISE.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ): ETF Research Reports

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT): ETF Research Reports

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO): ETF Research Reports

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.