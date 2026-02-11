This AI Stock's CEO Just Said It's a $1 Trillion Company in the Making

Key Points

This tech has successfully managed to expand its services and integrate AI across its entire portfolio.

It aims to be the core platform for managing agentic AI services from itself and third parties.

It's currently worth just over $100 billion, but its CEO says it could 10x.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow ›

Despite soaring stock market valuations over the last few years, trillion-dollar companies are still a rare breed. Just 11 stocks traded on U.S. stock exchanges are currently worth 13 figures. The majority of them are closely tied to advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

Investors looking for the next trillion-dollar company would be right to consider some of the smaller AI stocks in the market. The technology holds a lot of promise to transform businesses across every industry, and a company facilitating that transformation could be worth a lot of money. One CEO believes his company is on a path to get there, but it's worth just over $100 billion right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's why ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott believes his company is a $1 trillion company in the making.

Building the AI control tower

ServiceNow got its start as simple IT service management software, but it's massively expanded its portfolio since. It now sports solutions for customer service, security, HR, finance, sales, legal, and just about any department you can think of at a large-scale enterprise. It counts 85% of the Fortune 500 as customers.

It continues to add new services to its platform with tuck-in acquisitions. It recently acquired cybersecurity provider Moveworks for $2.85 billion and agreed to buy another cybersecurity company, Armis, for $7.75 billion. Many investors are worried about the price tags on those acquisitions, but they put ServiceNow in a great position to provide cybersecurity solutions for agentic AI.

ServiceNow moved quickly to integrate generative AI solutions across its services a few years ago. Its Now Assist AI solution suite reached $600 million annual contract value as of the end of 2025. Management expects it to hit $1 billion this year.

All of this comes together under its AI Control Tower, which acts as a hub for AI agents, models, and workflows from Service Now itself and third-party providers. With its growing presence as a software provider in numerous departments among the largest enterprises, Service Now is well-positioned to act as the core of any AI software strategy going forward.

IDC estimates enterprises will spend $1.3 trillion on agentic AI-enabled applications and systems by 2029. ServiceNow aims to take a significant share of that spending by being the system IT teams use to manage their agentic AI fleets.

Bill McDermott expects to lead the company toward that goal. "You may have noticed that I recently extended my own commitment here to ServiceNow until 2030 and beyond," he said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. "There's one reason I did this. Overwhelming belief in this company. This is a $1 trillion company in the making."

Putting more than his money where his mouth is

McDermott didn't just make a long-term career commitment to keep running ServiceNow; he also made it clear he thinks the stock is a bargain right now. Along with its fourth-quarter earnings release, ServiceNow announced a $5 billion share repurchase authorization, including a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase.

Indeed, ServiceNow looks like a great stock to buy right now. It produced subscription revenue growth of 19.5% in the fourth quarter, exceeding its guidance and analysts' expectations. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 31% from 29.5%. And, as mentioned, it showed strong momentum in its AI services.

Investors may have been a bit disappointed in management's 2026 outlook, which called for subscription revenue to climb 20.5% to 21%. But after stripping out the impact of acquisitions and the tailwind from currency fluctuations, that number falls below 20%. They may also be concerned about the increased spending on acquisitions over the past year, although management suggested it was done making big acquisitions for now.

Shares of the stock have also fallen amid the broader sell-off in SaaS stocks as fears that AI will render many software companies less profitable increased in recent months. However, ServiceNow is well-positioned in the AI space, adopting the technology quickly and enabling businesses to use its platform with other AI services.

With the company's enterprise value falling to less than 6.5 times revenue estimates for 2026, the stock looks like a great value relative to its potential growth right now. Whether it's charting a path to $1 trillion remains to be seen, but it certainly looks to be worth more than $100 billion.

Should you buy stock in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Adam Levy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.