AI Stocks Are Surging – And a New Trading Tool Could Pinpoint the Next Winners

It almost feels too good to be true.

After the geopolitical jitters that rattled markets last week (though, yes Israel and Iran continued to trade fire through the weekend and into Monday), cooler heads seem to be prevailing. We’re getting closer and closer to sinking our teeth into that all-time high of 6,144.15 we saw on the S&P 500 back in February.

Last week’s market freakout was a classic overreaction to geopolitical drama. History tells us that markets almost always bounce back from these shocks because — nine times out of 10 – the conflicts fizzle out just as quickly as they appear.

So, what should we be focusing on instead?

The signal – or as I like to call it, the one true signal.

And that is artificial intelligence. And that signal couldn’t be stronger right now.

Today, AI stocks are leading the charge on Wall Street’s comeback tour. AI stocks aren’t just participating in this rally – they’re driving it.

And it’s easy to see why when you look at this week’s positive news.

Let’s run through it…

Amazon announced it will spend $13 billion on new AI data centers in Australia between now and 2029. Because why stop at dominating American cloud infrastructure when you can dominate Down Under, too?

announced it will spend $13 billion on new AI data centers in Australia between now and 2029. Because why stop at dominating American cloud infrastructure when you can dominate Down Under, too? H&M , the struggling retailer, is embracing generative AI to enhance in-store shopping experiences. Finally, fast fashion meets fast AI. Could be the comeback story of the year.

, the struggling retailer, is embracing generative AI to enhance in-store shopping experiences. Finally, fast fashion meets fast AI. Could be the comeback story of the year. Reddit launched new AI-powered ad tools. Because if there’s anything better than meme stocks, it’s AI-powered meme stock ads.

And that’s just a small handful of examples – but it’s the latest batch in a constant flow of AI progress.

Sure, it’s early. But this is the future taking shape right before our eyes – and we’re watching closely for ways to capitalize as it matures, as we’ve talked about here, here, and here.

Zooming back out, the picture is clear: The macroeconomic noise is fading. Geopolitical tensions are cooling. And the technology undercurrents that are driving this market higher – AI, BCIs, cloud, and more – are stronger than ever.

We told you the selloff on Friday was overdone. We told you it was noise. And we told you to focus on the signal.

So, let’s put our money where our mouths are…

TradeSmithGPT: The AI Platform That Could Unlock Your Profit Window

Artificial intelligence has long been viewed as the near-untouchable pinnacle of modern technology, but we’ve actually had access to “lower-key” demonstrations of AI for the past 20 years.

Think of…

Playing “against the computer” on ChessMaster 9000 CD-ROM in the late 1990s and early 2000s…

The debut of the self-driving Roomba vacuum in 2002…

Apple’s assistant, Siri, which came onto the scene in 2011…

Or the AI-created music you’ve seen for the past year on Instagram, TikTok, and more.

But those examples pale in comparison to how AI has advanced over the years.

From Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund posting $16 billion in annual profits – the largest annual haul by a hedge fund ever – all without a single human-based trading decision…

To enhanced mammograms that can detect breast cancer cells early – that the human radiologist might miss…

AI is transforming everything.

And trading is no different.

Artificial intelligence has revolutionized the landscape of trading, steering in a new era of data-driven decision-making with predictive analytics and supercharging the way savvy traders analyze markets and identify trading opportunities.

And over at InvestorPlace’s corporate partner, TradeSmith, they’re about to unveil something massive.

After years of research, fine-tuning, trial and error, the next major breakthrough in AI trading tools is ready for you…

TradeSmithGPT.

It was painstakingly designed to help you collect four years’, eight years’, even nine years’ worth of stock market gains in a matter of weeks – by pinpointing a stock’s “profit window,” or the ideal timeframe to trade a stock on any given day.

It’s engineered on over 120 million data points, including…

4.2 million historical price outcomes across more than 2,400 stocks over seven years…

across more than 2,400 stocks over seven years… 88.9 million daily forecasts that model price movements across a 21-day horizon…

that model price movements across a 21-day horizon… And tens of millions of “validation” runs, which refine accuracy and confidence with each new day of data.

And the results are bonkers, like 89% in one day, 153% in 18 days, and 339% in 18 days.

We’ve seen similarly impressive gains with our own Breakout Trader, like 38% in nine days, 53% in 16 days, 40% in 23 days, and 68% in 60 days.

But in this day and age, seeing is believing. And you deserve to test it out for yourself.

Head here to see TradeSmithGPT in action – all you have to do is sign up for its world premiere, which goes down on Wednesday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

During the premiere, TradeSmith’s CEO Keith Kaplan will demonstrate this new proprietary AI tool, on camera – and pass along the names and tickers of three new opportunities for July 1 that could each shoot up 100% or more in days.

Even Louis Navellier, the quant powerhouse you likely well know at Market360, says…

“I’ve been building quant systems since the 70s… So, if anyone knows a thing or two about them, it’s me. But let me tell you… What TradeSmith has been able to do with AI and their new financial software is nothing short of incredible. When you see how it’s now possible to see years’ worth of gains in the short term… You may never need to buy another trading software. To any of my readers out there, I hope you take this seriously.”

So, it’s not just my two cents you get to hear.

As I said, the one true signal is AI – and that signal is blaring right now.

Go ahead and sign up for Wednesday’s event to give TradeSmithGPT a try and see what you think. I know I’ll be waiting to see the premiere, too.

