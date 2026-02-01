The AI Stock Wall Street Insiders Are Quietly Buying

Key Points

Trimble is a maker of mapping and geospatial positioning software and hardware.

Billionaires Cathie Wood and Israel Englander have added to their positions recently.

2026 is shaping up to be a(nother) great year for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Data center infrastructure specialist Vertiv Holdings is already up 17.6%, and AI chipmaker Micron Technology is up a jaw-dropping 50% (!) this year -- and it's barely February.

But there are still some hidden gems to be found in the AI world if you know where to look. And some Wall Street insiders have been quietly buying shares of one such company that's now trading at a 10% discount.

That company is Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB). It started out as a hardware company providing geospatial positioning tools for the construction industry. But now that geospatial positioning and site mapping have become critical in high-tech sectors like autonomous vehicles, defense, and robotics, the company's software has become its primary business.

In fact, Trimble's software has become so important to these high-tech industries that Cathie Wood just bought shares for her ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF. Meanwhile, billionaire Israel Englander snapped up more than 250,000 shares for his Millennium Management hedge fund, according to its most recent 13F filing.

Now looks like an excellent opportunity to join these Wall Street insiders in buying the recent dip on this underappreciated AI powerhouse.

John Bromels has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Vertiv. The Motley Fool recommends Trimble. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

