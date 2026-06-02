This AI Stock Has Already Won. The Market Just Hasn't Realized It Yet.

Key Points

ServiceNow continues to win large enterprise deals for its automation platform.

In Q1, its Now Assist AI product saw a 130% year-over-year increase in customers spending $1 million or more.

The market may underestimate ServiceNow's role as the security layer for AI agents in the enterprise space.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow ›

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock has taken a beating, down almost 42% from its previous peak. The market has rerated this workflow automation leader on fears of artificial intelligence (AI) disruption, but the numbers tell a very different story.

The company is expanding its mission from helping IT teams resolve issues faster to helping enterprises control and govern how AI agents operate. It closed 16 deals worth $5 million or more in new annual contract value. This momentum may signal a buying opportunity.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Enterprise demand remains strong

Subscription revenue grew 22% year over year last quarter. ServiceNow's backlog grew 25% to nearly $28 billion. That's a clear sign customers aren't walking away; they're committing to ServiceNow for the long term.

Wall Street is overlooking ServiceNow's role in helping companies deploy AI across operations. CEO Bill McDermott said, "Customers trust our platform because we integrate with any model, cloud, interface, data, and system they choose to deploy." Its Now Assist AI product is seeing strong demand, with the number of customers spending $1 million or more up 130% year over year.

Now Assist is evolving into an agentic AI system that can complete end-to-end tasks for employees. But an even bigger part of ServiceNow's value proposition is the control and security it provides as these agents connect to a company's data systems. The first-quarter numbers make it clear that ServiceNow is becoming a trusted provider for safe, scaled AI deployment.

Why ServiceNow is a buy

The stock's sell-off has pushed its valuation to the lowest level in years. Shares have typically traded well above 40 times forward earnings, but investors can now buy it at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 30 times. That's a bargain for a subscription business still growing revenue at more than 20% per year.

Put simply, ServiceNow is positioning itself as the operating system for how businesses deploy AI in the workplace. It's been embedded with large enterprises for two decades, giving it the data and insights to keep improving its platform.

The company's strong growth as it rolls out AI across its product lineup suggests ServiceNow has already won. It may just take another quarter or two of strong results for market sentiment to turn more positive.

Management still pegs its long-term addressable market at more than $600 billion. The numbers show the company is executing, and it should capture a meaningful slice of that opportunity over time. The difference today is that investors can buy the stock at a more attractive price-to-earnings ratio.

Should you buy stock in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,983!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,375,447!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.