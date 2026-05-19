The AI Stock That Could Turn a $10,000 Investment Into a Retirement-Changing Sum by 2030

Key Points

Silicon Motion Technology crushed guidance and set optimistic earnings targets for the second quarter.

The company produces NAND flash controllers, which are a key part of AI infrastructure.

Silicon Motion Technology still has a market cap below $10 billion, making it a relatively unknown AI stock.

10 stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology ›

Investors saw Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) rally by more than 3,000% over the past year and have been looking for smaller artificial intelligence (AI) stocks ever since. A $10,000 investment in Sandisk before its big one-year rally would be worth more than $300,000 today.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) is a smaller AI stock that could go on a meaningful run of its own. The company has some similarities with Sandisk and has almost tripled year to date. A $10,000 investment in Silicon Motion Technology could turn into a retirement-changing sum by 2030. Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Silicon Motion Technology crushed guidance while setting an optimistic outlook

Silicon Motion Technology produces NAND flash controllers that act as the brains of solid-state drives and have gained traction as key components of the AI build-out. Its fourth quarter of 2025 showed 46% year-over-year revenue growth. It was promising, and the company even told investors to expect $299 million in Q1 2026 revenue at the midpoint of guidance.

Although its guidance for Q1 implied up to 84% year-over-year revenue growth, Silicon Motion Technology crushed that benchmark with $342.1 million in Q1, a gain of 105%. Shares jumped by more than 45% that day as investors combed through the earnings report. To top it all off, Silicon Motion Technology is anticipating up to 20% sequential growth in Q2, showing sustainable growth.

Big earnings beats and positive guidance are two factors that help a growth stock produce significant returns in a short time. Silicon Motion Technology checked both boxes while touting 2026 as a "defining year" for the company.

It's still a small company

Any stock can produce positive returns for investors, but companies with smaller market caps can become meaningful compounders. It doesn't require as much capital for a $1 billion company to double in value as it does for a $1 trillion company to achieve the same feat.

Sandisk soared by more than 3,000% over the past year in part because it started with a small market cap. The company now has a $200 billion market cap, and another 3,000% return over the next year would put it at a $6 trillion market cap. Sandisk isn't going to become more valuable than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in a single year, if it ever approaches that level.

Silicon Motion Technology is still a relatively small company with a market cap just shy of $10 billion. It also has a double-digit net profit margin, and its net income growth rate has exceeded revenue growth in recent quarters.

It's starting to get more media attention, with Jim Cramer touting the stock on his show Mad Money. While investors shouldn't buy a stock just because Cramer says so, his approval indicates that Silicon Motion Technology is gaining traction, which could attract more investors. Strong fundamentals have already set the stage for long-term outperformance.

Should you buy stock in Silicon Motion Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Silicon Motion Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Silicon Motion Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Marc Guberti has positions in Silicon Motion Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.