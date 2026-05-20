The AI Stock That Could Quietly Double Your Retirement Savings Over the Next Decade

Key Points

Nvidia is at the center of an industry that is continuing to grow.

It produces the world's most widely used GPUs and AI processors.

Nvidia's R&D investments are keeping it well positioned to remain the dominant supplier of general-purpose AI processors.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

If you're hoping to double your retirement savings over the next decade, you don't have to hunt through a host of micro caps to find potential multibaggers. Many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that are well established could 2x in that time frame, too -- including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It may be hard to envision a $5.4 trillion company reaching a nearly $11 billion valuation over the next decade, but Nvidia's growth trajectory and position at the center of the AI boom make that outcome possible.

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Nvidia has the resource every tech company wants

Trillion-dollar-plus companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are competing to buy as many Nvidia processors as they can get, and they aren't the only ones. A star-studded customer base for a product for which demand well exceeds supply gives the chipmaker substantial pricing power, which has resulted in net profit margins above 60%.

The limited supply of Nvidia's chips is one of the central bottlenecks determining the pace at which new AI data centers can be built. While some investors have been hunting for promising investment opportunities among the makers of other AI infrastructure components that are in short supply, many of those other bottlenecks still involve Nvidia.

When Nvidia announced results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 25, CEO Jensen Huang told investors that "computing demand is growing exponentially" and touted the arrival of what he described as "the agentic AI inflection point."

Nvidia backed those claims with strong financial results, including 73% year-over-year revenue growth. The world's largest tech companies remain committed to massive capital expenditures on AI, which explains why Grand View Research projects a 30.6% compound annual growth rate for the AI market through 2033.

Though Nvidia's dominant market share in the AI chip space is reportedly shrinking as competing hardware gains ground, the market itself is growing, giving the company room to grow, which it will likely demonstrate again when it reports earnings on May 20.

Agentic AI adoption could drive a new wave of chip demand

We've heard about AI for a few years, but the hot new evolution of the technology is expected to be agentic AI. Using this technology requires on the order of 1,000 times more tokens per task than a single chatbot query. That will mean that the tech giants supplying computing power will need far more AI chips to meet user demand.

Agentic AI is still in its early stages, and it's possible that continued technological advancements will require far more electricity and computing power than is being used right now. The high demand for Nvidia chips, which seems to compound with each passing quarter, is a testament to this scenario.

Nvidia outpaces its competitors and continues to invest in research and development for future chips. Its new Vera Rubin processors, the successors to its incredibly popular Blackwell chips, are in high demand from tech companies.

Big tech seems committed to ramping up infrastructure spending, and as those AI-related expenditures translate into rising revenues and profits, the incentive to accelerate spending further will grow. In light of all that, it appears that Nvidia remains a generational opportunity that can reward long-term investors who buy its shares now.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.